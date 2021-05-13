US Bancorp DE Purchases 11,917 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 59.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.73 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

