US Bancorp DE Has $2.51 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

