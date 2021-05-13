State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.28 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,641 shares of company stock worth $9,067,931. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

