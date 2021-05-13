Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

