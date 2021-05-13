Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $43,812,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $16,420,000.

ENV opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

