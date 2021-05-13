Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $255,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 104,206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 298,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

DOC stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

