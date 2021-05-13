Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $263,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $97.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.