Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $419.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a one year low of $212.63 and a one year high of $449.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.51.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

