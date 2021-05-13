iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAC opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.