Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,116 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $790.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.