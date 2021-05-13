Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

