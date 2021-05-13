Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

