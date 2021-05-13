MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 784,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $6,955,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,621,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

