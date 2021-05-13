ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.93.

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

