Strs Ohio Sells 950 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after purchasing an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.