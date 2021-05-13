DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

