DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 14,600 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

