Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,142,928 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

