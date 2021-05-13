Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $412.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average is $389.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

