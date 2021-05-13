DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 312 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

