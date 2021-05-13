Carl T. Camden Sells 5,290 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BLD opened at $192.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

