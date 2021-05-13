Brian S. Tyler Sells 6,798 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.83. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

