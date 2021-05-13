Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avalara by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR opened at $122.31 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

