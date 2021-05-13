Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rollins by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

