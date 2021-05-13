Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Senseonics by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SENS stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SENS. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

