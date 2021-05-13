Strs Ohio Has $758,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

