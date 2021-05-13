Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

