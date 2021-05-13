Comerica Bank Sells 792 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed stock opened at $272.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.88 and a 200-day moving average of $306.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.