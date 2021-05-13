Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conduent were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.