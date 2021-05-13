Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Sells $3,428,464.82 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 7th, Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61.

WY opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

