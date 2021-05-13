Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $239.98 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $239,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,619,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

