T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 30,577 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.