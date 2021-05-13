DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

