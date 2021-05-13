DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,824 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in UGI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

