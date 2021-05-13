DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 13,433 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

