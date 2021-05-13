Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of BYND opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.31 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

