Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Boenning Scattergood currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,299 shares of company stock valued at $142,835 over the last 90 days. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

