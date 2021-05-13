$325.85 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post sales of $325.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $314.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $8,489,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $5,890,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

