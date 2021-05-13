HC Wainwright Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $31.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 124.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ATRA opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

