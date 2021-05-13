Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.81% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFCI opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

