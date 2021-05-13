Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 116.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

