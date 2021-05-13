Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 608.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

