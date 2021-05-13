Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 236.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average of $223.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,744 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

