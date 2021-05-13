Comerica Bank Sells 6,718 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $149.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

