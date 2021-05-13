Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AER stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.