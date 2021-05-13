ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 323,602 shares.The stock last traded at $65.81 and had previously closed at $67.18.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,028 shares of company stock worth $10,697,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

