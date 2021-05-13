Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.76

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 56143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.