Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.91

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 46303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $192,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

