L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $93.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.