Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

